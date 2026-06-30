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WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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30.06.2026 23:26:35
Stock Market Today, June 30: Verizon Falls as Investors Weigh Dow Removal and BT Venture Costs
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), a wireless carrier and enterprise connectivity provider, closed at $42.34, down 3.99%. On Tuesday, shares fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average removal and restructuring-charge headlines, while investors are watching profitability and the BT joint venture.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.75% to 7,496, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.52% to 26,214. Among wireless telecommunications services and diversified communications technology peers, AT&T (NYSE:T) fell 5.18% to $20.69 and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) declined 3.63% to $167.65 as telecom shares absorbed Verizon's removal from the Dow and related profit worries.Verizon’s decline followed several company-specific developments. Its removal from the Dow Jones Industrial Average created sentiment and index-related pressure, while the BT joint venture resulted in near-term charges for Verizon’s international enterprise business. Although the joint venture may simplify operations over time, the immediate focus is on the potential impact of these charges on near-term profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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