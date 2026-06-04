Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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04.06.2026 23:03:39
Stock Market Today, June 4: Broadcom Shares Plunge After AI Outlook Misses High Investor Expectations
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which designs and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions, closed Thursday at $418.91, down 12.59%. The stock fell after fiscal Q2 results and AI guidance, which showed strong growth but disappointed lofty expectations. Investors are watching how AI chip demand and software margins support the multiyear growth outlook.Trading volume reached 79.9 million shares, about 214% above its three-month average of 25.5 million shares. Broadcom IPO'd in 2009 and has grown 25,759% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.41% to finish at 7,585, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.09% to close at 26,831. Among semiconductors, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $218.66, up 1.94%, while Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) finished at $305.37, down 1.04%, underscoring diverging reactions across the sector.Investors have recently been balancing the strong demand and AI-related growth in semiconductor companies with concerns about overspending and potentially disappointing returns on large capital investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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