Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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04.06.2026 23:31:55
Stock Market Today, June 4: Nu Holdings Jumps After Board Approves $1 Billion Share Buyback
Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital banking provider in Latin America, closed Thursday at $12.12, up 4.12%. The stock moved higher after the board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program. Investors are watching how the buyback offsets recent leadership and credit-risk concerns. Trading volume reached 66.9 million shares, nearly 25% above its three-month average of 53.6 million shares. Nu Holdings IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 17% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 7,585, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% to 26,831. Among digital banking peers, Banco Bradesco closed at $3.39 (+0.30%), and Itaú Unibanco finished at $7.64 (+0.66%), lagging Nu Holdings’ buyback-fueled rebound.With Nu’s stock down 28% so far in 2026, I certainly don’t mind seeing management jump in and say they plan to buy back $1 billion in stock over the next year. However, investors need to realize that the scope of the buybacks isn’t massive. Home to a $57 billion market cap, the buybacks would theoretically reduce Nu’s share count by less than 2%. Not bad news, but nothing to overreact to either.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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