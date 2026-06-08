Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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08.06.2026 23:09:10
Stock Market Today, June 8: Apple Falls After Unveiling AI Siri and Apple Intelligence at WWDC
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), maker of smartphones, computers, tablets, and other services, closed Monday at $301.54, down 1.89%. The stock initially moved as high as about $317 per share as investors reacted to WWDC 2026 disclosures around a next-generation AI-powered Siri, the new “Apple Intelligence” platform, and broader software updates. They are watching how these AI features translate into user adoption and revenue growth.Trading volume reached 76.6 million shares, about 68% above its three-month average of 45.5 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 234,836% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.30% to finish Monday at 7,406, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.86% to close at 25,930. Within consumer electronics, peers were mixed, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closing at $411.74, down 1.18%, and HP (NYSE:HPQ) finishing at $25.38, off 0.78%, as investors weighed AI-focused product roadmaps.Early excitement for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference today initially sent shares jumping. But there may not have been enough of a major Siri virtual assistant AI overhaul for investors to be excited about the company’s broader artificial intelligence strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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