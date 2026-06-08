Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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08.06.2026 23:03:32
Stock Market Today, June 8: Marvell, Intel, and Micron Lead Tech Stock Rebound
S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.30% to 7,405.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.86% to 25,929.66 as tech stocks began to recover from Friday’s rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.16% to 50,786.01 as cyclicals lagged.Marvell Technology jumped 10% following news of its upcoming S&P 500 inclusion, while artificial intelligence (AI) chip bellwethers Nvidia, Intel, and Micron Technology helped lead a broad tech rebound from last week’s steep tech sell-off. Apple’s unveiling of its Siri AI update failed to boost its stock, which dropped almost 2%. Eli Lilly gained on positive trial data for its Foundayo weight-loss drug.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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