Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.06.2026 23:20:57

Stock Market Today, June 9: Apple Falls as Siri AI Update Raises iPhone Upgrade Questions

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which designs and sells smartphones, computers, tablets, and accessories, closed Tuesday at $290.55, down 3.64%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to WWDC 2026 “Apple Intelligence” and Siri AI announcements that many viewed as underwhelming and are now watching how quickly new AI features drive device upgrades and monetization.The company’s trading volume reached 69.2 million shares, which is about 51% above compared with its three-month average of 45.8 million shares. Apple went public in 1980 and has grown 226273% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 7,386, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.97% to 25,679 as large-cap tech underperformed. Within consumer electronics, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $403.41, down 2.02%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $362.29, up 0.31%, reflecting mixed reactions to AI-related headlines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten