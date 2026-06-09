Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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09.06.2026 23:20:57
Stock Market Today, June 9: Apple Falls as Siri AI Update Raises iPhone Upgrade Questions
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which designs and sells smartphones, computers, tablets, and accessories, closed Tuesday at $290.55, down 3.64%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to WWDC 2026 “Apple Intelligence” and Siri AI announcements that many viewed as underwhelming and are now watching how quickly new AI features drive device upgrades and monetization.The company’s trading volume reached 69.2 million shares, which is about 51% above compared with its three-month average of 45.8 million shares. Apple went public in 1980 and has grown 226273% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 7,386, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.97% to 25,679 as large-cap tech underperformed. Within consumer electronics, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $403.41, down 2.02%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $362.29, up 0.31%, reflecting mixed reactions to AI-related headlines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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