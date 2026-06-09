Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
09.06.2026 22:55:54
Stock Market Today, June 9: Risk-Off Sentiment Pressures Nasdaq
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.26% to 7,386.65, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 0.97% to 25,678.82 in a renewed tech and chip sell‑off, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) edged up 0.17% to 50,872.11 after a late rebound from session lows.Semiconductor bellwethers, including Broadcom and Micron, tumbled dramatically this morning before paring losses in afternoon trading. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel finished the day in the red. Microsoft sank despite expanding its partnership with KPMG. Apple extended yesterday’s losses, falling almost 4% as investors questioned its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Quantum stocks, such as Rigetti Computing, tumbled as investors reassessed their risk exposure. J.M. Smucker soared more than 10% on positive earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!