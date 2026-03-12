UiPath Aktie

UiPath für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057

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12.03.2026 21:58:17

Stock Market Today, March 12: UiPath Shares Drop After Slower Growth Outlook Offsets First Full-Year Profit

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an AI automation software provider, closed Thursday at $11.37, down 8.16%. The stock moved lower after earnings, as investors are watching how slower projected growth and price-target cuts balance against UiPath’s first full-year profitability and AI automation momentum. Trading volume reached 90.8 million shares, coming in about 178% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 84% since going public.The S&P 500 fell 1.53% to 6,672, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.78% to close at 22,312. Among robotic process automation (RPA) software peers, SS&C Technologies closed at $71.52 (-2.00%) and ServiceNow ended at $112.97 (-2.30%), reflecting negative performance across the sector.UiPath beat Wall Street’s expectations on the top and bottom lines in Q4, reporting its first full-year of GAAP profitability. However, shares declined 8% today after management guided for conservative sales growth of just 9% in 2026, following 14% revenue growth this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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