UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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12.03.2026 21:58:17
Stock Market Today, March 12: UiPath Shares Drop After Slower Growth Outlook Offsets First Full-Year Profit
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an AI automation software provider, closed Thursday at $11.37, down 8.16%. The stock moved lower after earnings, as investors are watching how slower projected growth and price-target cuts balance against UiPath’s first full-year profitability and AI automation momentum. Trading volume reached 90.8 million shares, coming in about 178% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 84% since going public.The S&P 500 fell 1.53% to 6,672, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.78% to close at 22,312. Among robotic process automation (RPA) software peers, SS&C Technologies closed at $71.52 (-2.00%) and ServiceNow ended at $112.97 (-2.30%), reflecting negative performance across the sector.UiPath beat Wall Street’s expectations on the top and bottom lines in Q4, reporting its first full-year of GAAP profitability. However, shares declined 8% today after management guided for conservative sales growth of just 9% in 2026, following 14% revenue growth this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: UiPath vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)