Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.03.2026 22:05:44

Stock Market Today, March 16: Nvidia Rises After GTC 2026 Unveils New Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI Architectures

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which develops GPUs and AI platforms for data centers, gaming, and automotive applications, closed Monday at $183.22, up 1.65%. The stock moved higher as Jensen Huang’s GTC 2026 keynote and new Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI architectures reinforced Nvidia’s long-term AI demand narrative. Investors are also contemplating how GTC announcements translate into future data center and AI platform growth.Trading volume reached 207.7 million shares, coming in nearly 18% above its three-month average of 175.8 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 446,513% since going public.The broader markets advanced Monday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gaining 1.02% to finish at 6,700, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.22% to close at 22,374. Among leading semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $196.58 (up 1.65%) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $45.76 (down 0.02%), highlighting mixed reactions as investors reassess AI chip growth expectations across the industry.Investors have been anticipating what Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang would reveal at the company’s GTC 2026 developers conference. Based on his revenue update, it won’t be surprising to see estimates for Nvidia stock price to start getting boosts from analysts tomorrow. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten