Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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17.03.2026 22:03:48
Stock Market Today, March 17: Nebius Group Falls After Announcing $3.75 Billion Capital Raise
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), an AI-centric cloud platform infrastructure provider, closed at $116.25, down 10.47%. Shares declined after the company announced plans to raise $3.75 billion through convertible notes and loans. Investors are watching how the added leverage and potential dilution could impact its AI growth strategy.Trading volume reached 56.4 million shares, coming in about 304% above its three-month average of 13.9 million shares.Nebius Group IPO'd in 2024 and has grown 481% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.25% to finish Tuesday’s session at 6,716, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.47% to close at 22,480. Among internet content and information industry peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $399.41, down 0.14%, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $154.7, down 0.81%, as investors reassessed AI infrastructure spending.Nebius shares plunged today, one day after a sharp spike in the stock on news of large new AI deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was announced. The news yesterday confirmed that demand for cloud computing capacity remains strong. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)
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