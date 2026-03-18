Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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18.03.2026 22:30:48
Stock Market Today, March 18: Micron Technology Holds Steady as Investors React to Key Earnings Report on AI Memory Demand
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) manufactures DRAM, flash memory, and SSDs. The stock closed Wednesday at $461.73, essentially flat with a 0.01% gain, as coverage and analyst previews highlight its after-the-bell fiscal Q2 earnings report. It’s a key test of AI-driven memory demand and elevated valuation expectations.Trading volume reached 46.1 million shares, coming in about 30% above its three-month average of 35.5 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 32,647% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.37% to 6,624, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.46% to finish at 22,152. Within semiconductors, industry peers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) closed at $304.9 (-2.84%) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) finished at $406.77 (-3.40%) as investors reassess AI hardware momentum.Micron stock has soared this year as investors focus on skyrocketing AI-driven memory pricing. Tech sector investors monitoring earnings didn’t move Micron shares much during the session with expectations that quickly rising sales and earnings may already be priced into Micron stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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