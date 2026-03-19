Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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19.03.2026 22:40:19
Stock Market Today, March 19: Micron Falls Despite Record Revenue Amid Margin and Capex Concerns
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), which manufactures DRAM, NAND flash, and SSDs for various applications, closed Thursday at $444.27, down 3.78%. Shares moved lower despite record Q2 results and robust Q3 guidance, as worries about peaking margins and heavy capex weighed on the stock. Investors are watching how AI-driven memory demand supports future profitability. Trading volume reached 73.7 million shares, coming in about 102% above its three-month average of 36.5 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 31,409% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.28% to finish Thursday at 6,606, while the Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.28% to close at 22,091. Within semiconductor memory and storage solutions, peer Samsung Electronics closed at $200,500, down 3.84%, as investors weighed AI-chip demand against rising capacity and competitive pressure.Micron reported Q2 earnings yesterday that rocketed past Wall Street’s expectations as sales nearly tripled and EPS rose to $12.07 from $1.41 last year. Looking ahead to Q3, management expects sales and EPS to grow by 40% and 59% sequentially. The company also boosted its dividend payments by 30%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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