Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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19.03.2026 21:59:12
Stock Market Today, March 19: Rivian Jumps After Partnering With Uber on $1.25 Billion Robotaxi Investment Plan
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), which designs and manufactures electric pickup trucks and SUVs, closed Thursday at $16.12, up 3.80%. Shares rose after Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) announced plans to invest up to $1.25 billion through 2031 to deploy Rivian’s R2 SUVs as robotaxis. Investors are watching execution milestones on autonomy and volume commitments. Trading volume reached 75.4 million shares, coming in about 132% above its three-month average of 32.6 million shares. Rivian Automotive IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 84% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.28% to 6,606, while the Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.28% to 22,091. Among electric vehicle manufacturing peers, Tesla closed at $380.30, down 3.18%, while Lucid Group finished at $10.30, up 3.52%, reflecting mixed sentiment across the sector.Uber announced plans to invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian to provide it (or its partners) with “10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis with the option to purchase up to 40,000 more in 2030.” The robotaxis will initially be deployed in Miami and San Francisco in 2028, potentially expanding to 25 cities by 2031.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Uber
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19.03.26
|ROUNDUP/Robotaxi-Deal: Uber steigt bei VW-Partner Rivian ein (dpa-AFX)
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19.03.26
|Uber strikes $1.25bn deal with Rivian for robotaxi fleet (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
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13.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Uber-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Uber von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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12.03.26
|Uber bringt Amazon-Robotaxis auf die Straße - Aktien fallen (dpa-AFX)
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06.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Uber-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Uber-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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27.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Uber-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Investition in Uber von vor einem Jahr gerechnet? (finanzen.at)