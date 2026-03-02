Middle East Aktie
Stock Market Today, March 2: Energy and Defense Stocks Surge on Middle East Conflict
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.04% to 6,881.62, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.36% to 22,748.86 as markets absorbed oil’s war-driven spike and then clawed back early losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.15% to 48,904.78 Energy and defense names outperformed, with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) rallying more than 5% intraday as crude jumped toward $80. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) gained alongside other defense stocks. Cruise operators and airlines dropped on fears that high oil prices and global tensions would impact operations. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) lost 3.25% to finish the day at $300.84, while American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) fell by 4.21%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
