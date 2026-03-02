Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
02.03.2026 22:42:57
Stock Market Today, March 2: Ford Falls After Multi-Million-Vehicle Recall Hits Investor Confidence
Ford (NYSE:F), which develops, delivers, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles worldwide, closed Monday at $13.39, down 4.97%. Shares moved lower after a newly announced multi-million-vehicle U.S. recall related to towing and trailer safety functionality, and investors are watching how added quality costs and reputational pressure could affect future profitability.Trading volume reached 103.7 million shares, coming in about 70% above its three-month average of 61 million shares. Ford IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 516% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.04% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.36% to finish at 22,749. Among automotive rivals, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $77.76, down 1.21%, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) finished at $7.63, falling 5.69% as investors reassessed sector quality and EV strategies.Quality has been a thorn in Ford’s side for years. In 2022 the company hired a "quality czar” to spearhead improvements. Jim Baumbick was appointed to this role to oversee the company's efforts in improving vehicle quality and addressing quality-related issues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
