Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
02.03.2026 23:51:56
Stock Market Today, March 2: Netflix Advances After Dropping Pursuit of Warner Bros. Deal
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a global streaming TV, film, and games provider, closed Monday at $97.09, up 0.88%. The stock moved as investors weighed fresh analyst coverage and ongoing relief-rally commentary tied to Netflix’s decision to walk away from a Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, while watching how this capital discipline supports organic growth and cash generation.The company’s trading volume reached 78.8 million shares, which is about 53% above compared with its three-month average of 51.4 million shares. Netflix went public in 2002 and has grown 81052% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.02% to 6,880, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.36% to finish at 22,749. Within entertainment, rivals Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $104.31 (-1.63%) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) finished at $208.2 (-0.86%) as investors assessed evolving streaming and advertising strategies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
