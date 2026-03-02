Vie a Aktie

Vie a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EH8G / ISIN: US92671V3042

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 23:27:27

Stock Market Today, March 2: Ondas Climbs on $10M Investment and World View Defense Partnership

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), provider of private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions, closed Monday at $10.67, up 5.85%. The stock moved higher after news of a $10 million strategic investment and ISR partnership with World View Enterprises, and investors are watching how this expands Ondas’ defense and homeland security exposure.The company’s trading volume reached 178.1 million shares, which is about 93% above compared with its three-month average of 92.4 million shares. Ondas went public in 2020 and has grown 73% since going its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished Monday fractionally higher at 6,881, up 0.04%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 0.36% to 22,749. Within communication equipment, industry peers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) closed at $486.2 (+0.82%) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) finished at $79.42 (-0.05%), as investors weighed differing public safety and networking catalysts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu View Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ondas Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs 1 661,00 0,61% WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woc