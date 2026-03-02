Vie a Aktie
WKN DE: A3EH8G / ISIN: US92671V3042
|
02.03.2026 23:27:27
Stock Market Today, March 2: Ondas Climbs on $10M Investment and World View Defense Partnership
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), provider of private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions, closed Monday at $10.67, up 5.85%. The stock moved higher after news of a $10 million strategic investment and ISR partnership with World View Enterprises, and investors are watching how this expands Ondas’ defense and homeland security exposure.The company’s trading volume reached 178.1 million shares, which is about 93% above compared with its three-month average of 92.4 million shares. Ondas went public in 2020 and has grown 73% since going its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished Monday fractionally higher at 6,881, up 0.04%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 0.36% to 22,749. Within communication equipment, industry peers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) closed at $486.2 (+0.82%) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) finished at $79.42 (-0.05%), as investors weighed differing public safety and networking catalysts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
