SoFi Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021
|
03.03.2026 00:01:33
Stock Market Today, March 2: SoFi Technologies Rises After CEO Anthony Noto Buys 56,000 Shares
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), a digital banking and lending platform, closed Monday at $18.39, up 3.55%. The stock is rebounding after a recent decline, with investors watching insider buying by CEO Anthony Noto and ongoing trends in member growth and profitability. Trading volume reached 71.7 million shares, about 26% above its three-month average of 57 million shares. SoFi Technologies IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 51% since going public.The S&P 500 finished Monday nearly flat at 6,880, up 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.36% to close at 22,749. Within financial technology (FinTech), peers LendingClub closed at $15.05, up 0.94%, and Upstart ended at $28.28, rising 3.86% as lending-focused names stabilized.Late in the trading session Monday afternoon, news broke that SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, had bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock on the open market for roughly $1 million. Open-market purchases like these aren’t particularly frequent, so when they do occur, they often signal a CEO “putting their money where their mouth is.”Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
