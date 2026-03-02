AES Aktie

AES für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882177 / ISIN: US00130H1059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 23:39:58

Stock Market Today, March 2: The AES Corporation Drops After $15 Buyout Deal Disappoints Market Expectations

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), a global power generation and utility company operating in 15 countries, closed Monday at $14.21, down 17.77%. The stock moved lower after news of a $15.00-per-share take-private agreement that fell short of market expectations. Trading volume reached 76.4 million shares, about 673% above its three-month average of 9.9 million shares. The AES Corporation IPO'd in 1991 and has grown 333% since going public.The S&P 500 finished Monday fractionally higher at 6,880, up 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36% to close at 22,749. Among electric utilities, industry peers NextEra Energy closed at $92.68 (-1.16%) and Duke Energy finished at $131.65 (+0.61%), reflecting mixed sentiment toward the group.On Friday, there was speculation that BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners LP and EQT AB were in talks to take AES private, and its stock jumped 6%. However, one trading day later, AES is down 17% after the market learned that the buyout price for the deal would only be $15 per share. Prior to today’s decline, AES was trading above $17 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AES Corp.

mehr Nachrichten