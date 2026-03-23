Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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23.03.2026 21:50:11
Stock Market Today, March 23: Super Micro Computer Jumps on Heavy Trading After Indictment
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), developer of modular server and storage solutions, closed Monday at $21.58, up 5.11%. The stock bounced during the regular session as investors weighed governance and legal risks from the alleged AI‑server export‑control scheme against short‑term bargain hunting and shifting analyst views, and they are watching how investigations and potential index‑membership questions evolve.Trading volume reached 114 million shares, coming in about 240% above its three-month average of 33 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 2,338% since going public.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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