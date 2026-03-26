Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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26.03.2026 23:30:35
Stock Market Today, March 26: Micron Technology Slides as Analysts Shift Toward GPU Names and Earnings Concerns Grow
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), manufactures DRAM, flash memory, and SSDs, closed Thursday at $355.46, down 6.97%. The stock fell after analyst downgrades, AI compression-technology worries, and concerns about earnings quality, while investors are watching AI-memory demand, margins, and capital-spending plans.The company’s trading volume reached 52.5 million shares, which is about 41% above compared with its three-month average of 37.4 million shares. Micron Technology went pulic in 1984 and has grown 25121% since its IPO. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477.16, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 2.38% to 21,408. Within semiconductors, industry peers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) closed at $273.35 (-7.70%) and Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) finished at $378.79 (-8.33%) as investors rotated away from memory-focused chipmakers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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