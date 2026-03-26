Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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26.03.2026 22:02:55
Stock Market Today, March 26: Nasdaq Falls 2.4% After Meta and Micron Drop Sharply
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477.16, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) sank 2.38% to 21,408.08, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 1.01% to 45,960.11 as surging oil prices and Iran-war tensions drove broad risk-off selling.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) tumbled, contributing to the Nasdaq’s decline. A high-profile court case ruling found the firms negligent in a lawsuit about the damages caused by social media addiction. Both companies plan to appeal.Memory chip stocks extended losses as investors reacted to news that Google’s TurboQuant algorithm could significantly reduce the amount of memory needed by artificial intelligence (AI) models. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has fallen almost 20% in the past five days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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