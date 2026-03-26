Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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26.03.2026 22:27:59
Stock Market Today, March 26: Netflix Stock Rises After Raising Subscription Prices
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the global on-demand streaming and gaming platform, closed Thursday at $93.32, up 1.13%. The stock moved higher as investors reacted to fresh subscription price hikes. Investors will watch how pricing power and live-sports execution affect subscriber and revenue growth.Trading volume reached 58.3 million shares, coming in nearly 22% above its three-month average of 47.8 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 77,901% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.38% to finish at 21,408. Within streaming entertainment, industry players were mixed as Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $94.75, down 1.25%, while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) ended at $27.07, slipping 0.55%.Today, Netflix adjusted its pricing structure across all tiers, boosting subscriptions by at least $1. Its ad-supported plan moved from $7.99 to $8.99 per month while the standard and premium plans each jumped by $2 per month. The last price hike by the company took place in January 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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