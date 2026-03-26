Snap Aktie
WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060
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26.03.2026 22:47:00
Stock Market Today, March 26: Snap Tumbles on EU Child Safety Probe
Snap (NYSE:SNAP), social media and advertising platform, closed Thursday at $4.01, down 10.69%. The stock fell after the European Commission opened a formal Digital Services Act investigation into Snapchat’s child safety practices. Investors are watching potential regulatory penalties and compliance costs.Trading volume reached 104.1 million shares, coming in about 120% above its three-month average of 47.4 million shares. Snap IPO'd in 2017 and has fallen 83% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 2.38% to 21,408 as rising oil prices weighed on markets. Within social media peers, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) plunged 7.96% to close at $547.74 and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) fell 3.85% and finished at $17.96 as investors reacted to landmark legal decisions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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