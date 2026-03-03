Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
03.03.2026 23:00:31
Stock Market Today, March 3: Blue Owl Falls Amid Rising Private Credit Redemption Activity
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), a private credit and permanent capital provider, closed Tuesday at $10.27, down 3.89%. Shares slid after fresh reports on liquidity strains, withdrawal limits, and sector-wide redemption pressure in private credit, and investors are watching how asset sales and fund “gating” risks shape future capital-raising.The company’s trading volume reached 54 million shares, which is about 141% above compared with its three-month average of 22.4 million shares. Blue Owl Capital went public in 2020 and has grown 1% since its IPO.The broader U.S. markets weakened Tuesday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) falling 0.94% to 6,816.63 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) losing 1.02% to finish at 22,517. Within alternative asset management, industry peers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed at $110.92 (-3.83%) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) finished at $90.55 (-0.07%), reflecting caution around credit and private market exposures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
