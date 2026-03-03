Netflix Aktie
Stock Market Today, March 3: Netflix Rises After JPMorgan Upgrade Powers Five-Day Rally
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), global streaming TV and film platform, closed Tuesday at $97.7, up 0.63%. The stock's move reflects continued enthusiasm following bullish analyst calls and optimism after Netflix walked away from a Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) deal. Investors are also watching whether advertising and organic growth can sustain recent gains.Trading volume reached 55.9 million shares, coming in nearly 8.6% above its three-month average of 51.5 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 81,562% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.95% to 6,817, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 1.02% to 22,517 as growth shares broadly cooled. Within entertainment, industry peers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $103.3 (-0.99%) and Warner Bros. Discovery finished at $28.2 (-1.05%), lagging Netflix's modest gain.Netflix stock bounced even among a sea of red in the markets today. A five-day rally has lifted the streaming service stock nearly 25%. That rally came after investors anticipated, and received confirmation, that Netflix was walking away from its proposal to acquire much of Warner Bros. Discovery.
