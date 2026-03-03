Netflix Aktie

03.03.2026 23:08:07

Stock Market Today, March 3: Netflix Rises After JPMorgan Upgrade Powers Five-Day Rally

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), global streaming TV and film platform, closed Tuesday at $97.7, up 0.63%. The stock’s move reflects continued enthusiasm following bullish analyst calls and optimism after Netflix walked away from a Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) deal. Investors are also watching whether advertising and organic growth can sustain recent gains.Trading volume reached 55.9 million shares, coming in nearly 8.6% above its three-month average of 51.5 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 81,562% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.95% to 6,817, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 1.02% to 22,517 as growth shares broadly cooled. Within entertainment, industry peers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $103.3 (-0.99%) and Warner Bros. Discovery finished at $28.2 (-1.05%), lagging Netflix’s modest gain.Netflix stock bounced even among a sea of red in the markets today. A five-day rally has lifted the streaming service stock nearly 25%. That rally came after investors anticipated, and received confirmation, that Netflix was walking away from its proposal to acquire much of Warner Bros. Discovery. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
