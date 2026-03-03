Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
03.03.2026 22:43:06
Stock Market Today, March 3: Plug Power Surges After Revenue Beats Estimates
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) develops hydrogen fuel cell systems for electric vehicles and equipment. Shares closed at $2.23, up 23.20%. The stock moved higher after Q4 results showed a revenue beat, improving margins, and a CEO transition. Investors are watching execution on the turnaround plan and profitability targets.Trading volume reached 222.8 million shares, coming in about 122% above its three-month average of 100.3 million shares. Plug Power IPO'd in 1999 and has fallen 99% since going public.The broader market weakened Tuesday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closing down 0.95% at 6,817, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.02% to finish at 22,517. Among hydrogen fuel cell systems peers, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) closed at $153.01 (-7.83%), while Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) finished at $2.07 (-4.17%), underscoring Plug Power’s outsized rebound.Plug Power’s fourth-quarter results were encouraging. The hydrogen production and fuel cell company beat estimates with 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth and a smaller loss than expected. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25