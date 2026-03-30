Boston Scientific Aktie
WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077
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30.03.2026 23:18:32
Stock Market Today, March 30: Boston Scientific Falls After Delivering Underwhelming Trial Results
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a maker of medical devices for interventional specialties, closed Monday at $62.92, down 9.03%. The stock moved lower on Monday as investors analyzed new clinical trial information on the company’s Watchman heart implant. Trading volume reached 39.9 million shares, coming in about 163% above its three-month average of 15.2 million shares. Boston Scientific IPO'd in 1992 and has grown 1370% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.39% to finish Monday at 6,344, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.73% to close at 20,795. Among medical device peers, Medtronic closed at $85.78 (-1.56%) and Stryker ended at $326.05 (-0.42%), reflecting broader pressure across the group.Boston Scientific provided an update on its CHAMPION-AF clinical trial, which tests its Watchman FLX heart implant versus existing oral anticoagulant (NOAC) treatment options. While management announced that the trial met all of its safety and efficacy endpoints, analysts were underwhelmed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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