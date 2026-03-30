Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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30.03.2026 23:35:05
Stock Market Today, March 30: Microsoft Rises on Copilot Expansion and New AI Product Launches
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a global software and services provider, closed Monday at $358.96, up 0.61%. The stock moved as investors weighed commentary on its weak year-to-date performance against fresh AI product updates, Copilot expansion, and signals of strong institutional demand while watching how AI-driven spending affects cloud margins and valuation.The company’s trading volume reached 41 million shares, which is nearly 16% above compared with its three-month average of 35.3 million shares. Microsoft went public in 1986 and has grown 369113% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.39% to 6,343.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.73% to 20,794.64 during Monday’s session. Within software - infrastructure, peers were mixed as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) closed at $246.63, down 0.87%, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $273.14, down 0.23%, reflecting ongoing cautious regarding AI-related spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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