Grab Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C8H0 / ISIN: KYG4124C1096
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01.04.2026 00:09:23
Stock Market Today, March 31: Grab Rises Ahead of Fuel Surcharge Rollout
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), a Southeast Asia superapp for mobility, deliveries, and financial services, closed Tuesday at $3.66, up 3.68%. The stock moved as investors assessed Tuesday’s Regular session disclosure that Grab is lifting Singapore fuel surcharges to offset higher fuel costs while watching how regulators and riders respond.The company’s trading volume reached 59 million shares, which is nearly 23% above its three-month average of 48 million shares. Grab went public in 2020 and has fallen 69% since going its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 2.92% to 6,528.52, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 3.83% to finish at 21,590.53. Within the software application ecosystem, industry peers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) closed at $71.93 (up 2.89%) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) ended at $13.3 (up 5.14%).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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