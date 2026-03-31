Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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31.03.2026 22:57:09
Stock Market Today, March 31: Marvell Technology Surges After Nvidia Invests $2 Billion in AI Partnership
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), data infrastructure semiconductor provider, closed Tuesday at $99.05, up 12.8%. The stock jumped after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a $2 billion equity investment and expanded AI infrastructure partnership. Investors will be watching how the tie-up translates into sustained AI data center-related sales growth for both companies.Trading volume reached 50.9 million shares, coming in about 194% above its three-month average of 17.3 million shares. Marvell Technology IPO'd in 2000 and has grown 595% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 2.92% to 6,529, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 3.83% to finish at 21,591 as growth stocks outperformed. Among semiconductors and related devices, industry peers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) closed at $309.51 (+5.49%) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) finished at $128.78 (+1.35%), underscoring broad strength in AI-focused chipmakers.Adding to a string of $2 billion investments to help expand its AI dominance, Nvidia agreed to invest that amount in Marvell as the companies also announced a strategic partnership. Marvell’s data center connectivity solutions will tie into Nvidia’s AI factory offerings through its NVLink Fusion™ rack-scale platform. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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