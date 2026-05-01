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02.05.2026 00:18:09

Stock Market Today, May 1: Apple Jumps After Record Quarter and $100 Billion Share Buyback

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a consumer electronics and software giant, closed Friday at $280.25, up 3.28%. The stock moved higher after Apple reported record quarterly results, issued upbeat guidance, and expanded its capital-return plans. Investors are watching whether demand for the iPhone and MacBook Neo sustains double-digit revenue growth. Trading volume reached 76 million shares, about 63% above its three-month average of 46.6 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 218,248% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.28% to finish at 7,229, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% to close at 25,114. Within the technology sector, Microsoft closed at $414.44, up 1.63%, while HP finished at $20.83, down 0.14%, underscoring mixed reactions across device makers.After rising 3% today, Apple is again nearing all-time highs, despite being critiqued by many in the market for “missing” the broader AI revolution. During Q2, Apple’s sales grew 17%, and EPS rose 22%, sailing past analysts’ expectations. Management guided for sales to increase between 14% and 17% in Q2.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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