Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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02.05.2026 00:18:09
Stock Market Today, May 1: Apple Jumps After Record Quarter and $100 Billion Share Buyback
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a consumer electronics and software giant, closed Friday at $280.25, up 3.28%. The stock moved higher after Apple reported record quarterly results, issued upbeat guidance, and expanded its capital-return plans. Investors are watching whether demand for the iPhone and MacBook Neo sustains double-digit revenue growth. Trading volume reached 76 million shares, about 63% above its three-month average of 46.6 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 218,248% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.28% to finish at 7,229, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% to close at 25,114. Within the technology sector, Microsoft closed at $414.44, up 1.63%, while HP finished at $20.83, down 0.14%, underscoring mixed reactions across device makers.After rising 3% today, Apple is again nearing all-time highs, despite being critiqued by many in the market for “missing” the broader AI revolution. During Q2, Apple’s sales grew 17%, and EPS rose 22%, sailing past analysts’ expectations. Management guided for sales to increase between 14% and 17% in Q2.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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06:00
|Start-ups challenge Apple over curbs on AI ‘vibe coding’ apps (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden - Apple überzeugt (Dow Jones)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple kratzen am Rekordhoch - Jefferies warnt vor Margendruck (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ROUNDUP 3/Apple: Deutlich höhere Kosten für Speicherchips - Aktie zieht an (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|231,45
|0,11%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 090,00
|-1,18%