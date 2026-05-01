Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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01.05.2026 18:52:07
Stock Market Today, May 1: Tech Stocks Soar on Apple Earnings
At midday, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.64% to 7,254.82, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.07% to 25,163.49, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.04% to 49,668.01 as indexes extended April’s record‑setting momentum.Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) jumped after topping Q2 estimates and issuing upbeat commentary, powering fresh highs for tech benchmarks. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) slipped on mixed earnings, while AIG (NYSE:AIG) gained after beating analyst expectations. Gaming platform Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) tumbled 17% on a revenue miss. It slashed its full-year forecast as child-protection safeguards impact its user numbers.Markets continued to rise this morning, largely driven by resilience in tech stocks. April was the best month for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since 2020, as strong earnings and optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) outweighed concerns about elevated oil prices and the conflict in Iran. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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