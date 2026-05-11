Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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11.05.2026 23:55:59
Stock Market Today, May 11: Archer Aviation Inches Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), a developer of eVTOL aircraft for air taxis, closed Monday at $6.54, up 0.93%. The stock moved higher after Archer Aviation reported mixed Q1 earnings, but provided promising updates on its certification progress. Trading volume reached 62.9 million shares, about 108% above its three-month average of 30.2 million shares. Archer Aviation IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 34% since going public.The S&P 500 inched up 0.19% to 7,413, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10% to finish at 26,274. Within aerospace & defense, industry rivals Joby Aviation closed at $10.74, down 1.20%, and Eve ended at $3.12, off 3.41%, underscoring mixed sentiment toward eVTOL names.Archer Aviation reported that its revenue quintupled in Q1 -- albeit from a small base -- and that it posted a net loss of $218 million, compared to overall liquidity of roughly $1.8 billion. The stock was up 1% after hours on Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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