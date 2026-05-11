IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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11.05.2026 23:19:34
Stock Market Today, May 11: IonQ Rises as SkyWater Vote Advances Semiconductor Manufacturing Deal
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), developer of trapped-ion quantum computers and software for complex problem-solving, closed Monday at $56.89, up 15.54%. The stock moved higher after SkyWater Technology shareholders approved their merger agreement. Investors are watching how the deal boosts IonQ’s in-house chip capacity and U.S.-based packaging capabilities.The company’s trading volume reached 55.9 million shares, which is about 110% above compared with its three-month average of 26.6 million shares. IonQ went public in 2021 and has grown 427% since its IPO. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.19% to finish Monday at 7,412.84, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.10% to close at 26,274. Among quantum computing industry peers, D-Wave Quantum closed at $24.03 (+6.47%) and Rigetti Computing finished at $20.51 (+8.29%), reflecting broader enthusiasm for the space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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