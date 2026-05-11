Keel Infrastructure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A42788 / ISIN: US4869171078
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12.05.2026 00:46:06
Stock Market Today, May 11: Keel Infrastructure Jumps After Q1 Earnings Optimism
Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL), a data center operator for AI and high-performance computing, closed Monday at $4.30, up 8.31%. The stock moved higher despite the company reporting first-quarter results showing a revenue decline and wider loss. Trading volume reached 60.8 million shares, about 86% above its three-month average of 32.6 million shares. Keel Infrastructure IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 375% since going public.The S&P 500 inched up 0.19% to 7,413, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10% to finish at 26,274. Among information technology services peers, Mara Holdings closed at $13.39, up 3.48%, and Riot Platforms finished at $25.34, gaining 5.23%, reflecting continued investor interest in digital infrastructure and AI-related assets.Keel Infrastructure’s Q1 financials were slightly below analysts’ expectations, and the company maintained a cash and Bitcoin balance of $533 million. However, the company’s pivot from Bitcoin mining to digital and energy infrastructure for AI and HPC seems to be going well, following promising updates on its transformation. First, the company announced that it expects to land three leases by year-end for its three data center sites.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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