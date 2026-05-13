EOS Aktie
WKN DE: A2PJM1 / ISIN: US29414T1051
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13.05.2026 23:16:43
Stock Market Today, May 13: Eos Energy Initially Spikes Then Gives Back Returns After Q1 Earnings Beat
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), a zinc-based energy storage provider, closed Wednesday at $8.28, up 2.22%. The stock initially moved 20% higher after a Q1 earnings beat, reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance, and the announcement of a Cerberus-backed Frontier Power USA venture. However, the stock gave back most of its gains throughout the day as the market digested the news. Trading volume reached 126.8 million shares, about 378% above its three-month average of 26.6 million shares. Eos Energy Enterprises IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 18% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 0.59% Wednesday to finish at 7,445, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.20% to close at 26,402. Among electrical equipment & parts names, Plug Power at $3.96 (+11.24%) and Bloom Energy finished at $289.72 (+3.22%), underscoring strong interest in clean-energy hardware.EOS Energy Enterprise’s stock popped to open the day after it reported that Q1 revenue grew 445% year over year and that it formed a partnership with Cerebrus Capital Management. The two companies combined to form Frontier Power USA, which will deploy EOS’s zinc-bromide-based Z3 technology to deliver long-duration battery energy storage to customers seeking “bring-your-own-power” solutions (such as data centers).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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