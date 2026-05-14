Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
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14.05.2026 23:01:14
Stock Market Today, May 14: Cisco Systems Surges After Blowout Earnings and Raised Guidance
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), a networking and communication technology solutions provider, closed Thursday at $115.53, up 13.41%. The stock is rallying after a blowout fiscal Q3 report, raised guidance, and AI‑driven orders. Investors are watching how sustained AI infrastructure demand supports future growth and margins.Trading volume reached 68.4 million shares, coming in about 189% higher than its three-month average of 23.7 million shares. Cisco Systems IPO'd in 1990 and has grown 149,438% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.77% to finish Thursday at 7,501, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 0.88% to close at 26,635. Within communication equipment, peer Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) closed at $147.78, rising 5.04% as networking names react to stronger AI and data center spending signals.Cisco reported record revenue in its fiscal Q3 results last night, and investors see more to come. AI-related orders surged helping to support the AI networking narrative that has helped drive Cisco stock up 40% in the last month alone. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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