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WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023

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14.05.2026 23:04:08

Stock Market Today, May 14: U.S. Indexes Move Higher as Cisco Pops and AI-Chipmaker Cerebras Debuts

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.78% to 7,502.04, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.88% to 26,635.22, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.75% to 50,063.45, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closes on AI-fueled strength.Cisco Systems jumped more than 10% after an earnings beat, powering gains across the networking industry and Dow components. Partially thanks to Cisco’s success today -- and the fact that the company announced its AI infrastructure solutions order book grew from $5 billion to $9 billion -- fellow networking juggernaut Broadcom climbed about 5% to a 52-week high.Meanwhile, newly public Cerebras Systems nearly doubled from its IPO price, though software names such as Palantir saw profit-taking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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