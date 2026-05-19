POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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19.05.2026 23:03:16
Stock Market Today, May 19: Poet Technologies Falls After $400 Million Offering Sparks Dilution Concerns
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ:POET), which designs and manufactures photonic integrated circuits and optical engines, closed at $13.07, down 8.02%. Shares declined after the company completed a $400 million registered direct offering, with investors watching for how the new capital will scale AI photonic interconnect manufacturing and address dilution concerns.Trading volume reached 76.1 million shares, coming in about 142% above its three-month average of 31.4 million shares. Poet Technologies IPO'd in 2008 and has grown 31% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.65% to 7,355, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.84% to finish at 25,871. Among semiconductors, industry peers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) closed at $890.09, up 0.58%, while Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) ended at $171.33, down 1.11%, reflecting mixed sentiment across optical chipmakers.Poet announced the share offering one day after reporting Q1 results last week. The company took advantage of a spike in the stock to over $20 per share that day. The common share offering the company closed yesterday was priced at $21 per share, well above today’s closing price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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