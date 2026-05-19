UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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20.05.2026 00:57:40
Stock Market Today, May 19: UiPath Slips as Korea Automation Cloud Launch Tests Regional Enterprise Demand
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an automation platform providing robotic process automation solutions, closed Tuesday’s session at $10.54, down 0.99%. The stock moved after a collaboration with Microsoft Korea to locally launch Automation Cloud, and investors are watching how this expands regional cloud automation adoption.The company’s trading volume reached 41 million shares, which is about 28% above compared with its three-month average of 32.1 million shares. UiPath went public in 2021 and has fallen 85% since its IPO. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.67% to 7,353.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.84% to finish at 25,870.71. Within software - infrastructure, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $417.42 (-1.44%) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) ended at $101.83 (-1.54%), underscoring pressure across enterprise software names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: UiPath vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|UiPath
|9,06
|0,20%