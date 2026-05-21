Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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21.05.2026 23:36:55
Stock Market Today, May 21: Infleqtion Surges After $100 Million CHIPS Quantum Funding Letter of Intent
Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ), a developer of quantum computing and sensing solutions using neutral-atom technology, closed at $14.70, up 31.44% for the session. The stock jumped after it signed a Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS R&D department for $100 million in potential funding. Investors are watching how prospective government backing could drive future contract wins. Trading volume reached 74.8 million shares, about 889% above its three-month average of 7.6 million shares. Infleqtion IPO'd in 2026 and has fallen 6% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.18% to finish at 7,446, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.09% to close at 26,293. Among other quantum-computing names, IonQ closed at $58.90 (+12.25%), and Rigetti Computing finished at $22.04 (+30.57%), underscoring intense interest in quantum-computing plays.Today’s news is very interesting for investors interested in quantum computing -- particularly those holding or considering Infleqtion shares. The company states it already works with “DARPA, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, and the U.S. Department of Defense,” so today’s development could deepen these ties.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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