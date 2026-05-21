Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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21.05.2026 23:54:19
Stock Market Today, May 21: IonQ Rises as U.S. Quantum Funding Report Lifts Sector Sentiment
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a developer of trapped-ion quantum computing systems, closed Thursday at $58.89, up 12.24%. The stock moved higher after enthusiasm over a new $2 billion U.S. quantum funding plan and IonQ’s record Q1 results, and investors are watching how sustained demand and government support shape long-term quantum adoption.The company’s trading volume reached 57.7 million shares, which is about 103% above compared with its three-month average of 28.3 million shares. IonQ went public in 2021 and has grown 445% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.09% to finish at 26,293.10. Within quantum computing, industry peers D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) closed at $25.74 (+33.37%) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) finished at $22.04 (+30.57%) as investors rotated back into high-growth quantum names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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