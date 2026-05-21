Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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22.05.2026 00:06:11
Stock Market Today, May 21: Stellantis Shares Flat on Investor Day Strategy Unveiling
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), designs, manufactures, and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles worldwide. The stock closed Thursday at $7.56, up 0.40%. The move followed today’s Investor Day disclosures on the €60 billion “FaSTLAne 2030” turnaround plan and platform strategy. Investors are watching for execution on cost cuts, free cash flow, and new model launches. Trading volume reached 46.4 million shares, about 130% above its three-month average of 20.2 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 135% since going public.The S&P 500 inched up 0.18% to 7,446, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09% to finish at 26,293. Among auto manufacturers, peers General Motors closed at $77.22 (+1.42%), and Ford Motor Company finished at $13.67 (+3.40%), as investors reassess legacy automakers’ EV and software plans.Shares of Stellantis opened the day roughly 7% lower but rallied back to even as the market digested details from its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy during its Investor Day. The company unveiled its STLA One modular platform, allowing buyers to choose their own vehicle platform, powertrain, electronics, software, and connected services, creating a personalized experience.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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