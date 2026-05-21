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Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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21.05.2026 22:48:55

Stock Market Today, May 21: Walmart Shares Slide After Cautious Profit Guidance Highlights Margin Pressure

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), a global retail and e-commerce operator, closed Thursday at $121.32, down 7.29%, after cautious profit guidance overshadowed solid quarterly growth. The stock moved lower after results showed revenue and EPS roughly in line with expectations, but highlighted margin pressure from higher fuel costs and strained consumer demand. Investors are watching how guidance and U.S. spending trends evolve. Trading volume reached 52 million shares, about 160% above its three-month average of 20 million shares. Walmart IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 564,585% since going public.The S&P 500 inched up 0.18% to 7,446, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09% to finish at 26,293. Within discount stores, industry peers Costco Wholesale closed at $1,050.06 (-2.23%), and Dollar General ended at $105.06 (+0.43%) as investors weighed differing consumer-spending signals.Walmart’s Q1 earnings weren’t as bad as the market’s reaction might make them seem. In fact, I think they were very promising, with:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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