D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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26.05.2026 23:16:30
Stock Market Today, May 26: D-Wave Quantum Falls Even After Commerce Department $100 Million Funding
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a quantum computing systems and services developer, closed Tuesday at $27.81, down 5.25%. The stock is moving as traders react to recent CHIPS and Science Act funding headlines and consider the stock’s already lofty valuation.Trading volume reached 54.2 million shares, coming in about 78% above its three-month average of 30.4 million shares. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 174% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.62% to finish Tuesday at 7,519, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 1.19% to close at 26,656. Within quantum computing, peers saw mixed action as IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) closed at $63.62 (-0.06%) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) finished at $11.61 (-5.12%), underscoring ongoing volatility across speculative growth names.Investors piled into D-Wave Quantum stock late last week after it announced $100 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Shares of D-Wave and other quantum computing names pulled back today, however, after Flatiron Institute researchers challenged the superiority of quantum computing simulations over classical computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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