UBS Aktie
WKN DE: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585
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26.05.2026 19:07:21
Stock Market Today, May 26: Micron Surges After UBS Lifts Price Target on AI Optimism
In midday trading, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.57% to 7,516.11, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.00% to 26,606.90 on AI strength, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.23% to 50,463.03 as non-tech blue chips lagged.Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) jumped roughly 18% toward a $1 trillion valuation after UBS (NYSE:UBS) tripled its price target, powering semiconductor and AI gains, while travel names including United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) rallied on easing oil and optimism over Iran peace talks.Concerns about a bubble forming in AI-related names aren’t slowing the rally in many of those stocks. Micron Technology stock is leading the way today. Shares of the semiconductor maker have more than tripled just this year, and today’s 18% rally led its market cap to cross the $1 trillion mark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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