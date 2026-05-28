Entertainment Holdings Aktie

Entertainment Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US29385H1068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 23:38:32

Stock Market Today, May 28: Caesars Entertainment Jumps After Fertitta Entertainment Agrees to Acquire Company for Cash

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), which operates casinos and resorts across the U.S, closed Thursday at $29.08, up 1.04%. The stock is rising after news broke that Fertitta Entertainment agreed to acquire Caesars for $31 per share in cash. Investors are watching whether the price converges toward the proposed deal value. Trading volume reached 86.9 million shares, about 1,324% above its three-month average of 6.1 million shares. Caesars Entertainment IPO'd in 2014 and has grown 106% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.57% to finish at 7,563, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91% to close at 26,917. In the casino & gaming industry, peers MGM Resorts International closed at $42.93 (+2.34%), and Wynn Resorts finished at $101.54 (+0.32%) as traders assessed renewed sector M&A interest.After months of speculation, it looks like we may be nearing Fertitta Entertainment’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment for $31 in cash per share. While Caesar’s board unanimously approved the deal, there is a go-shop period in place until July 11, 2026, which lets the company solicit higher offers from other suitors. This potential for a higher offer -- paired with a $2 gap between today’s CZR share price and the acquisition price -- has some analysts urging investors to hold their shares until the deal closes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caesars Entertainment Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caesars Entertainment Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:43 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio
21:29 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.05.26 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen