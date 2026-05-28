Entertainment Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US29385H1068
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28.05.2026 23:38:32
Stock Market Today, May 28: Caesars Entertainment Jumps After Fertitta Entertainment Agrees to Acquire Company for Cash
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), which operates casinos and resorts across the U.S, closed Thursday at $29.08, up 1.04%. The stock is rising after news broke that Fertitta Entertainment agreed to acquire Caesars for $31 per share in cash. Investors are watching whether the price converges toward the proposed deal value. Trading volume reached 86.9 million shares, about 1,324% above its three-month average of 6.1 million shares. Caesars Entertainment IPO'd in 2014 and has grown 106% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.57% to finish at 7,563, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91% to close at 26,917. In the casino & gaming industry, peers MGM Resorts International closed at $42.93 (+2.34%), and Wynn Resorts finished at $101.54 (+0.32%) as traders assessed renewed sector M&A interest.After months of speculation, it looks like we may be nearing Fertitta Entertainment’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment for $31 in cash per share. While Caesar’s board unanimously approved the deal, there is a go-shop period in place until July 11, 2026, which lets the company solicit higher offers from other suitors. This potential for a higher offer -- paired with a $2 gap between today’s CZR share price and the acquisition price -- has some analysts urging investors to hold their shares until the deal closes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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