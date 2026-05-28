Super Micro Computer Aktie

Super Micro Computer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

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28.05.2026 23:36:37

Stock Market Today, May 28: Super Micro Computer Jumps After Collaboration With Taiwanese Authorities Thwarts Illegal Export Attempt

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), a modular AI server and storage solutions provider, closed Thursday at $41.30, up 8.14% for the session. The stock moved higher as investors responded to a report that the company collaborated with Taiwanese authorities to block an illegal attempt to divert its servers to China.Volume reached 67.4 million shares, about 74% above its three-month average of 38.8 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 4,615% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.57% to 7,563, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.91% to finish at 26,917. Among computer hardware peers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $317.05 (+3.84%), but jumped by over 20% after hours on its earnings report.News that Super Micro has tightened its export compliance efforts is welcome and a good way to reshape its AI-server growth narrative. A company co-founder was recently arrested for allegedly smuggling servers with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips into China.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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