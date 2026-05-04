LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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04.05.2026 23:21:54
Stock Market Today, May 4: Norwegian Cruise Line Drops After Cutting 2026 Profit Outlook
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), which operates Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas cruise lines, closed Monday at $17.2, down 8.56%. The stock dropped after the company announced a sharp 2026 guidance cut even after solid Q1 results. Demand and fuel-cost headwinds have investors nervous as they are watching how restructuring plans and cost savings attempt to offset the weaker outlook.Trading volume reached 53.9 million shares, coming in about 134% above its three-month average of 23 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 31% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.40% Monday to finish at 7,201, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.19% to close at 25,068. Within the cruise line industry, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) closed at $259.47 (-2.3%), and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) finished at $25.68 (-3.7%), both weaker alongside Norwegian.Norwegian beat Q1 estimates, but investors focused on its full-year 2026 guidance cut. Rising fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict are hitting the cruise industry. Rival Carnival Cruise also lowered its 2026 earnings forecast in late March. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd
|17,20
|-8,56%
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